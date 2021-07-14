Majority are against NEET- A K Rajan

Chennai :

"Committee obtained the opinions from 86,342 persons on NEET and majority of them expressed their opinion against NEET. The report on NEET contains only the views of the participants and not the personal views of the committee", said Rajan, after submitting the 165 page report to Chief Minister M K Stalin, at Secretariat.





DMK, which promised to seek exemption for Tamil Nadu in NEET, after coming to power formed A K Rajan committee, on June 10, to study the impact of NEET on Tamil Nadu students especially on students of government and government-aided schools. The committee was given one month time to submit its report.





Though the committee was ready with its report on July 10, there was a case pending in Madras High Court in which the Court, on Tuesday, dismissed the case in favour of the committee. Following the verdict, Rajan met Chief Minister and submitted the report in which he said that working for a month, collecting data on NEET and submitting the report was satisfactory.