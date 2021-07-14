GO on methodology to calculate Class 12 results out

Chennai :

The report submitted to the department by an expert committee stated that the methodology to arrive at subject-wise marks should be based on two sets of principles.





According to the first, regarding transparency, non-arbitrariness and objectivity, the panel called for consistent past performance to set the benchmark upon which any extrapolation method is based.





In the second, calling for fairness and equity, the panel said the opportunity structure that would have been available to students in pre-corona times should guide the scoring pattern.