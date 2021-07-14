TN’s NEET panel not in defiance of SC order: HC

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed the ruling, saying the important verdict is the starting point of the of Tamil Nadu government’s various efforts to fulfil the medical education dreams of the students.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy dismissed the plea moved by a BJP functionary on observing that the constitution of such a committee is not an act of defiance either to any order passed by the SC nor does it pose even the remotest challenge to the Union government’s authority in auguring the standard of higher education.





“The issuance of the notification constituting the NEET impact study committee does not exceed the authority of the State, as long as the State does not do anything to upset the procedure for admission to medical institutions as established by law and hence does not call for any interference,” the bench said. It further held, “For all we know, the commission may come up with some material that the State may use to persuade the Union government to modify the process or make it more inclusive for students belonging to the economically and socially weaker sections to participate in the process.” While advocate Raghavachari appearing for the petitioner failed to impress upon the court that the constitution of the committee was illegal or unconstitutional, he took refuge in the observation of the court expressing concern earlier as to whether the committee could be constituted without the express leave of the Supreme Court and the court had responded by questioning whether a stray oral observation can be made the basis of the petitioner’s case.





Panel report likely today





Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while talking about NEET exemption in TN said there was no harm if medical aspirants prepare for the exam. “Chief Minister MK Stalin met Union government officials in this regard and we continue to seek exemption from the exam,” he said. He added that the AK Rajan committee has received 85,000 public opinions and the committee was expected to give the report on Tuesday. He added that if TN was exempted from NEET, admission to medical colleges would be based on Class 12 marks.