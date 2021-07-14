Sexual assault: CB-CID sleuths arrest Siva Sankar Baba in second Pocso case

Chennai :

The CB-CID registered at least three separate cases based on complaints from three victims on Baba, who was arrested in two cases. The Chengalpattu Pocso court remanded him for 14 days in judicial custody after he was held by the team for the second case on Tuesday. Apart from the godman, the investigators had arrested one of the women staff of the school in connection with the first case.





There would be more arrests in the second case, CB-CID sources said on Tuesday.Police had already taken him in custody for three days for a detailed interrogation. Siva Sankar Baba, founder of Sushil Hari International School, was initially arrested in Delhi on June 16. It may be noted that based on the complaint of victims, three cases were registered by the Mamallapuram all-woman police against Siva Sankar Baba for sexually harassing students in his school. The cases were later transferred to the CB-CID by the State police headquarters.