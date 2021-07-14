State’s TPR stands at 1.9 pc, logs 2,505 cases, 48 deaths

Chennai :

The TPR came below 4 per cent in all the districts, with Sivaganga reporting the highest of 3.9 per cent, followed by Krishnagiri and Thanjavur that had 3.8 per cent TPR.





On Tuesday, Coimbatore reported 282 new cases, while Erode had 187 cases, Thanjavur 185, and Salem 162 cases. Chennai added 160 cases, Chengalpattu 135 cases, Tiruvallur 68 and Kancheepuram 35.





The State notified 48 deaths due to the infection, with Salem recording the highest of six deaths, and Chennai, Dindigul and Tirupur notifying five each. With this, death toll in Tamil Nadu reached 33,502. The bulletin from Health Department said 3,058 persons recovered from the infection across the State, leaving 31,218 active cases. So far, 24,59,223 persons recovered from the infection, it added. In the last 24 hours, 1,39,113 persons were tested.