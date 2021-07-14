Wholesale flower prices fall by 50 per cent

Chennai :

On Tuesday, it has reduced by 50 per cent at Koyambedu wholesale market. Meanwhile, the vegetable prices remain stable, and traders said prices would be the same till the end of the month. “Rain has also affected the sales and prices of flowers. We are expecting an increase in prices and sales from next week as Aadi month begins on July 17. Though there won’t be any weddings soon, temples would have events,” said S Mookandi, secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association.





“We are only buying fewer flowers but about 10-15 tonnes of them are going to waste. We have to give it away at the lowest possible price so that it’s not dumped,” he added. After the 50 per cent decrease in prices, jasmine is being sold for Rs 180-Rs 200 per kg, Jasminum sambac for Rs 100-Rs 120 per kg, marigold for Rs 60-Rs 70 per kg, rose for Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg and damask rose for Rs 30 per kg