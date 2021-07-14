Need to complete vaccination on priority, says Ma Su

Chennai :

The services for pregnant women was being run at 60 per cent and health officials had been instructed to upgrade those to 70 per cent in government hospitals, he said. As the UK reported a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the third wave, Subramanian said the infections increased to the range of 30,000-35,000, but the death toll remained low.





“While the size of the infection in the first and second waves was 30,000- 40,000, the death rate was 1,500. But the death toll has reduced as the entire population could be vaccinated in that country,” he said. Talking about the mega survey for non-communicable diseases, the Health Minister said there are about 20 lakh people suffering from diabetes and hypertension in the State and COVID-19 had been severe in patients with comorbidities.





“People are suffering due to the lack of proper means to buy medicines from government hospitals. Many others have not diagnosed properly and this is why a mega survey is being conducted. We are about to launch a programme to deliver medicines and pills directly to patients’ homes through government medical officers. The nature of the disease and follow up will also be taken into account. Physiotherapy and dialysis services will also be provided,” he said.





A plan has been prepared after discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide home-to-home dialysis for patients and to make this type of overall medical service available to the homeless. This service would be launched within a fortnight. It is expected that the death rate due to comorbidities will come down as more people get the benefits under this programme. On the recruitment of additional medical officers, the Health Minister said the petitions regarding the demand for recruitment would be considered and department-wise appointments will be made.





The Health Minister’s review meeting was attended by deputy directors of health service, municipal health officers, and zonal training officials.