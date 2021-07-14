PT teacher held for killing Kanchi prof over relationship row

Chennai :

The accused was identified as Sudhakar, who was in a relationship with the deceased. Anitha (45) of Orikai near Kancheepuram, a Tamil professor at a private arts college in Enathur near Kancheepuram, was unmarried and was living with her elder sister’s family. On Friday night, when Anitha went to her room on the first floor after having dinner, she called her sister’s son, Rahul, over the phone and said there was someone in the room.





The family also had heard a strange noise from the room. When they rushed there, the room was locked from inside. They broke open the door and found Anitha lying in the bed in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The Kancheepuram Taluk police checked the room and found a piece of cloth that was torn from a t-shirt. Her gold jewels were also reportedly missing. On checking her phone, it was found that she had spoken to Sudhakar often. Sudhakar was a resident of Orikai junction and a physical education teacher at a government school, who was married and has two children.





The police went to Sudhakar’s house and found the torn t-shirt in his house. He was detained and taken to the police station, where he confessed that he killed Anitha. Police said Sudhakar and Anitha were working in the same school a few years ago and got into a relationship. Recently Anitha found that Sudhakar had relationships with many women and had asked him not to talk to them. She also asked him to marry her immediately. Due to this, the couple were often involved in heated arguments, police said. On Friday night, while Anitha was on the ground floor, Sudhakar went to her room using an external staircase and was waiting for her.





When Anitha returned, he attacked her with a penknife. Police said Anitha managed to push Sudhakar out of the room and locked the door. After the attack, she had called Rahul over the phone and became unconscious. The Kanchi Taluk police arrested Sudhakar and further inquiry is on.