Officials can wear handlooms twice a week, suggests CM

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that government officials should be encouraged to wear handlooms to work at least twice a week.
Chennai: Stalin while addressing a review meeting of the handlooms department suggested that traditional wear should be promoted among youth and handlooms should be designed for people of all age groups. Integrated selling points should be established to increase the revenue of the handlooms workers. He further said that to improve the livelihood of silk farmers a project worth Rs 1,000 crore should be implemented to expand white silk production.
