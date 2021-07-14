Continue free data card scheme for college students, EPS tells govt

Chennai :

In a statement, he said that without the internet data, several students from poor economic conditions and rural background are not able to take up the online classes. A student needs Rs 200 to Rs 400 to recharge the data pack to make education available, so the AIADMK government gave free data cards for students through ELCOT, EPS said. But, the DMK government has not recharged the cards of beneficiaries and at the same time the state should also provide new cards for the eligible students without fail, he added.





The percentage of students pursuing higher education was 32.9 in 2010-11, when the DMK was in power. And this percentage escalated to 51.40 in 2021 due to the AIADMK government students’ welfare schemes. For the fiscal 2020, the previous AIADMK government allocated Rs 34,687 crore, the maximum by a state government in the country for education, the statement said.





Pointing out that Tamil Nadu was one of the best state in higher education overtaking Kerala at the All India level, EPS said that the AIADMK government was focussed on empowering students through free laptop schemes. But, the DMK government has been silent on the data card renewals and the student welfare schemes, EPS alleged.