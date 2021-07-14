Annamalai too writes to Union Minister

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to waive duties, GST for importing life-saving drug on humanitarian grounds to treat a 23-month-old girl child suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
Chennai: In a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman, he said the girl child, KS Mithra, is suffering from SMA and doctors recommended the drug Zolgensma, which needs to be imported. “The cost of the drug itself is about Rs 16 crore and duties, GST comes to around Rs 6 crore,” he said. Stating that the girl’s father, who hails from a middle class family, has almost raised the amount with the help of donors, Annamalai said, “I request your esteemed self to consider his prayer on humanitarian grounds and waive off the duties, GST, other taxes, etc., so that the girl child could be saved.
