No evidence to prove gang-rape of Kerala woman in Palani: DIG

There’s no physical sign of injury or a single clue to even suspect a gang-rape, the DIG said referring to a preliminary medical examination report of a hospital in Kannur, where the 40-years-old woman complainant got admitted herself. A team, led by Dindigul Additional Superintendent of Police, has gone to Kerala in connection with the investigation of the case, the DIG told reporters at Palani.





The Dindigul police ran a parallel investigation since the Kerala police filed a case based on the woman’s charges. The woman, along with one Dharmaraj, checked in a private lodge in Palani on June 19 and the next day, both of them were sent out after the lodge owner got annoyed over their drunken behavior. During inquiry, Dharmaraj’s sister said that her brother was not married and were not a couple. SP Ravali Priya said there were a lot of contradictions in the case as the couple had checked into the lodge as mother and son.





The lodge owner said that they were accommodated after endorsing Aadhaar cards. They demanded room citing lack of transport. Five days after they checked out, both returned and asked for the Aadhaar card which they had missed there. On July 6, the owner had received two calls from Kerala claiming themselves as Inspector and Sub Inspector and demanded money.