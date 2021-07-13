Uncertainty over NEET in Tamil Nadu continues: Here are the recent developments

Chennai :





It is well known that NEET has been a controversial subject in Tamil Nadu. The ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK are on the same page seeking a ban on NEET, however, the BJP in the centre is keen on continuing with common entrance test for aspiring doctors. Here's everything that has happened since DMK came to power with their promise to not conduct NEET in Tamil Nadu.To do good with their poll promise, the DMK government formed a committee under the leadership of retired high court justice AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on medical aspirants from the socially backward sectors on June 5.BJP Tamil Nadu Secretary K Nagarajan filed a case opposing the formation of the AK Rajan Committee stating that the committee was against the constitution.The Union Government on Monday announced that NEET would be conducted on September 12 across the country. With this new development, the state health minister Ma Subramanian said," We are taking all efforts not to conduct NEET in the State. But students should be prepared in case the test is held due to some reason." He further said that the government would give its judgment following the hearing in Madras High Court on Tuesday.Madras High Court dismissed the case filed by BJP opposing the NEET committee stating that the committee in no way challenges the constitution on Tuesday. CM Stalin has welcomed the court's order saying that the order has dealt a blow to the BJP and AIADMK on the matter.