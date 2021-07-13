More programmes planned in 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi' for English medium students

Chennai :

With more English medium classes were introduced in government and government-aided schools to get more admissions, State-run 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi', the exclusive education television channel, will have more programmes for English medium students.





At present, there are more programmes for Tamil medium students in 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi', which plays a vital role to teach pupils in government schools, who do not have online classes especially during the closure of schools.





The education television telecasts virtual classes for the students studying from Class one to Class XII. In addition, the channel also offers classes for NEET and JEE aspirants in government schools, who could not offer to get trained in private coaching classes.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that following requests from the students and parents, steps were already taken to introduce more programme for English medium classes.





Pointing out that 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi' already have few programmes for English medium students, he said "shooting of more English medium classes have already started and a detail list will be released soon".





"All the programmes meant for English medium students will be created involving retired teachers and experts in the field", he said adding", he said adding "apart from NEET and JEE coaching classes, the authorities were also planning to introduce more virtual sessions in English for other competitive exams".





The official said a standardised timetable for the students studying in English medium from Class one to Class XII will also be released. "Awareness will also be created about the English medium programmes among the students by asking the teachers to distribute printed pamphlets for them", he added.





Stating that in addition to classes for English-medium students, provisions were also made for the students, who miss the programme schedule, he said "accordingly, the programmes could also be watched in TN e-learn portal and in YouTube channel".





The official also said that feedback and suggestions were also invited from the stakeholders on the improvement of 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi' programmes. "The authorities concerned also planning to introduce one more educational channel to introduce more programme for the students", he said adding "similarly, even private DTH operators will also be roped in to spread the telecast of the channel".