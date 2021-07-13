Sasikala advises AIADMK worker to take vaccine, wear mask

Chennai :

Sasikala, a close aide of party supremo, late J.Jayalalithaa, and having strong clout in AIADMK before she was jailed in the corruption case and sidelined in the party, has been interacting with AIADMK party officials over phone in the recent times.





Some of the phone recordings are shared with the media.





In one of the phone recordings that was shared on Monday, she was heard advising a party cadre to take the second Covid-19 vaccine shot without fail and also wear a mask.





To another party worker, Sasikala said as a woman, she can take all others along with her.





She assured to all that she would visit their district and see them all once the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.