TN logs 2,652 new cases, 36 deaths

Chennai :

The positivity rate in TN stands at 1.9 per cent, after 1,39,428 people were tested in the past 24 hours. While the positivity rate in the Nilgiris dropped to 3.9 per cent, Thanjavur had the highest positivity rate at 4 per cent.





Active cases in the State is expected to drop below 30,000 in the coming days as there are a only 31,819 in Tamil Nadu currently. The highest of 3,905 is in Coimbatore, followed by 2,742 in Erode.





A total of 36 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including six in Chennai, that recorded zero deaths the previous day. The death toll in the State stands at 33,454. As many as 3,104 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 24,56,165.







