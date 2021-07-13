Resident docs to boycott services from July 15 seeking stipend hike

Chennai :

The association had urged the State to raise the stipend of non-service MD/MS, DM/MCh and CRRIs on a par with other states. “We are yet to receive an official statement regarding our stipend hike issue. Hence, the resident doctors of Tamil Nadu have decided to do a black badge protest on July 13 and a token strike on July 14. There will be a boycott of services from July 15, including elective and emergency duties,” said an official statement from the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association.





The boycott of services will continue until the following demands are met. The students receive a stipend between Rs 37,000 and Rs. 47,000 for different ranks and the demand is to make it on a par with central government colleges and those in other States.





Stating that the postgraduate students of Tamil Nadu are the least paid, V Vignesh, general surgery student at a government medical college and member of the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors’ Association, said a peaceful black badge demonstration will be taken out on July 14 in all government medical colleges across the State. It is expected that the government would respond swiftly and in a positive way. But to this date, our demands have not been formally acknowledged by the government,” he said.





The students demand a stipend of at least Rs 70,000, Rs 75,000, and Rs 80,000/month, year-wise for non-service MD/MS postgraduates. The stipend of non-service DM/MCh super speciality PGs has been requested to be raised to at least Rs 80,000, Rs 85,000 and Rs 90,000 per month, year-wise. The students also demanded a stipend raise by 10 per cent yearly and that the CRRI stipend be raised from Rs 21,200 to Rs 30,000 per month.