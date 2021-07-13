3 spl teams to probe rape claim by Kerala woman, got threats says lodge owner

Madurai :

There were also allegations that Adivaram police in Palani did not take any complaint concerning the incident and the victim remains hospitalised in Kannur, Kerala, sources said on Monday. However, Deputy Inspector General of Police B Vijayakumari, Dindigul Range, when contacted, denied police inaction as there’s no complaint regarding the alleged incident. Once the issue came up, Adivaram police have filed an FIR on Sunday night in this connection under Sections 365 (abducting) and 376 D (gang rape) of IPC and later the case was transferred to Palani All Women Police, the DIG said. Three special teams have been formed to conduct a fair and through probe into the allegations. The SP also said the Dindigul police would coordinate with the Kerala police in the investigation.





The couple from Kerala checked into a private lodge on Park road at Adivaram in Palani on June 19 and after being engaged in drunken quarrel, the lodge personnel made the couple to check out the next day. Hence, the teams have started inquiring the lodge owner, combing through CCTV footage and analysing call data records. Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya said based on a ‘WhatsApp’ complaint addressing Tamil Nadu DGP for action, the teams are monitoring the case at high level.





Moreover, the lodge owner in his statement said he had received threat calls thrice demanding money after the couple checked out of the lodge. The police would conduct thorough investigation to crack down on offenders, the SP told reporters at Palani on Monday.