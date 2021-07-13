Natural dye making unit to come up in Ranipet soon at Rs 30 crore

To arrest contamination of water sources by units using chemical dyes in Erode, Coimbatore, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram and Tirupattur districts, the Vellore based South Indian Multi State Agricultural Cooperative Society (SIMCO) is planning to set up a natural dye making unit at Ranipet.
Chennai: The Rs 30 crore unit will manufacture natural dyes using herbs, vegetables and fruit extracts, SIMCO MD P Krishnan said. Interacting with DT Next, Krishnan said, “we approached state Handlooms Minister (Ranipet MLA) R Gandhi, who said he would ensure allocation of 5 acres of land in Ranipet for the project. We are now planning to sign a joint venture (JV) agreement with the state government based on which we will shortly draw up a DPR (detailed project report) to start the unit.” He further said, “The plant’s construction would be completed in about four months following which production would start and the unit could provide employment for 2,000 persons.” Based on the success of the natural dyes, there was also a chance for natural dye units to be set up in the affected districts, officials added.
