OPS flags flouting of COVID protocols to CM

Chennai :

In a statement, he said that the state has given relaxations to shopping malls, commercial complexs and restaurants to remain open so that the livelihood is not affected, but the safety protocols essential for coronavirus mitigation is not followed in letter and spirit.





The hotels were full with 100 per cent capacity and showrooms and malls in T Nagar and Purasaiwakkam were fully crowded endangering public safety, he said in his statement.





The coronavirus positive numbers have reduced, but the standard operating procedures prescribed by the state authorities to curtail the spread of COVID-19 is not followed by the showrooms and hoteliers. Most of the showrooms do not screen the customers through thermometers and the public entering shopping arena were not sanitised. Further the windows were kept closed with limited air circulation and the ACs were operated creating a conducive ambience for the coronavirus to spread.





The statement also said that social distancing norms were taken for granted and the commercial hotspots in Chennai wore a festive look with heavy crowd. He also said that the 50 per cent occupancy in the restaurants were not maintained and the occupancy rate of hotels, showrooms and shopping malls were beyond their carrying capacity.





OPS also said that the culture of wearing masks is slowly weaning away from public adding to the potential threat of a third coronavirus wave.





There is a serious lapse in the implementation of the COVID-19 safety protocols and the CM should take steps to curb and control the incidence of coronavirus, OPS added.