Vijayan lashes out at former agri minister

Chennai :

Vijayan also advised former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Krishnamurthy to understand that the incumbent DMK regime was unlike the previous AIADMK tenure which constructed paddy storage facilities allegedly for commission and undertook desilting works for the sake of it.





In a statement issued in this regard, the DMK special representative to Delhi recalled the controversial suicide of an agriculture department officer that reportedly led to the sacking of Krishnamurthy and said that it was condemnable that half-baked AIADMK members like Krishnamurthy were issuing statements as they were unable to tolerate the achievements of the two-month old DMK regime.





Alleging that taking commission from farmers who were made to avail loans when they turned up for selling their paddy was the only achievement of the AIADMK regime, Vijayan, who is also the agriculture wing secretary of the ruling DMK, said that Krishnamurthy was issuing statements, forgetting how irregularities were committed at Direct Procurement Centers (DPCs) in their tenure by bringing paddy from other states and how people were caught red handed while trying to move already procured paddy from one DPC to another.