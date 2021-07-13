Good turnout for Stalin’s petitions-receiving drive

Chennai :

For the first time after coming to power, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday received petitions from public at Secretariat.





Several hundreds of people arrived at the Secretariat after information about Chief Minister Stalin’s special drive to meet and receiving petitions directly from the public spread. The crowd started to assemble in front of the gate at 9 am and as time went on the numbers gradually increased.





Initially, the Chief Minister had planned to receive petitions from the public before the party legislative parties’ meeting on the issue of Mekedatu dam proposed by the neighbouring state of Karnataka, but as he went directly to the meeting the programme to receive petitions had to be postponed. The Chief Minister after finishing the meeting came out and received petitions from the public after 1 pm. As soon as the Chief Minister reached the spot, people started crowding around him and handed over the petitions.





The Chief Minster, after receiving the petitions, passed it on to to Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Special Officer to Chief Minister in your constituency, and asked her to take appropriate action all the petitions at the earliest.





So far, the state government has resolved grievances represented through more than 65,000 petitions since May 7, under the scheme of ‘Chief Minister in your constituency.’ Earlier, the scheme, during the election campaign, was titled ‘Stalin in your constituency.’ The DMK president toured the entire state and received petitions from people of various districts and promised action on them in 100 days of coming to power.



