Zika Virus: All you need to know about Tamil Nadu government’s measures to prevent outbreak

Chennai :

The total number of persons infected with the Zika virus has gone up to 15 in Kerala, as one more person tested positive on Saturday.





With this, neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are on tight vigil in order to prevent an outspread.





Health Minister Ma Subramaniyan met the press on Monday, where he announced the state’s measures to prevent an outbreak.





Here’s everything you need to know about it:





- Coimbatore administration has intensified checks on vehicles in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.





- Residents in Kerala’s border are being checked by officials thoroughly in person.





- People who are travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu are being tested.





- Tight vigil is maintained at 14 strategic points and check posts at Walayar and Meenakshipuram.





- E-pass is mandatory for those entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala since the spread of Covid-19, which is also being used to keep a close watch for Zika virus situation.