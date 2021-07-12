Tamil Nadu records 2,775 new cases, 47 deaths, city reports no fatalities

Chennai :

On Sunday, 298 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 210 in Thanjavur, and 198 in Erode.





The deaths due to COVID-19 stood at 47, with the highest of nine in Salem and seven in Coimbatore and four deaths in Cuddalore. Meanwhile, there were no deaths reported in Chennai. The highest number of deaths so far was reported in Chennai (8,256), followed by 2,373 in Chengalpattu.





A total of 1,47,119 people were tested in the past 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate below 2 per cent. The number of active cases stood at 32,307, with the highest number of 4,006 active cases in Coimbatore, followed by 2,847 in Erode.





A total of 24,53,061 people have recovered from COVID, after 3,188 more discharges on Sunday.