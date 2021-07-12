‘Saravana Poigai’ to sport clean look with aeration tech

Madurai :

The temple located on the foothills of Tiruparankundram, is popular with pilgrims, devotees usually perform ritualistic bathing, sources said. The tank sprawling 5.5 acres has its maximum water storage capacity of 12 feet. According to Madurai Collector Aneesh Sekhar, apart from performing rituals in the tank, the tank water is also exposed to sources of contamination as many local people often take to bathing and washing clothes with detergents. However, things have been set right mostly and Madurai Corporation has constructed a ‘dhobi cart’ and sanitary complexes separately for men and women, close to the tank.





The community common use laundry and bathrooms would soon be open to those people so as to avoid contamination of water in Saravana Poigai. J Daniel Chellappa, Eminent Nuclear Scientist, Chennai, had suggested the nano aeration technology in place of chemical treatment and other expensive methods.





Initially the aeration pumps could be operated continuously for a few hours and periodically later. By forcing air bubbles through the tank water from underneath to the surface, dissolved oxygen level can be increased and the contamination can be tackled effectively. Biological and chemical Oxygen demands will be eased. Hence, the suggested technology would help keep adverse effects in the water at bay.





The project cost is estimated at Rs 45 to Rs 50 lakh, the Collector told DT Next on Sunday. Sources said Manickam Tagore, Virudhungar MP, supported the creation of the facility under MPLAD.





Daniel Chellappa, who inspected the tank along with the Collector and HR&CE officials, said runoff water gets collected in the tank automatically during rains. Taking pride, Chellappa, the son of the ‘Madurai soil’, said the ‘Saravana Poigai’ has its unique character, as it holds water throughout the year. Two years ago, expert scientists of BARC suggested aeration method based on water analysis reports and as per report based guidance, Chellappa said technical advice are given.