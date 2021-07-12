Mon, Jul 12, 2021

TN will not accept divisive politics, says Alagiri

Published: Jul 12,202107:00 AM

First among the parties to slam the BJP for “Kongu naadu” slogan, TNCC president KS Alagiri said the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept the divisive politics of the BJP.

TNCC president KS Alagiri
Chennai: First among the parties to slam the BJP for “Kongu naadu” slogan, TNCC president KS Alagiri said the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept the divisive politics of the BJP. Alagiri told reporters on Sunday, “A state named Kongu Nadu would not take shape. It is an imagination. Will it stop with Kongu Nadu? Many more nadus (territories) would take shape. TN people would not accept divisive politics of BJP.”

