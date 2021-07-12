TN will not accept divisive politics, says Alagiri

First among the parties to slam the BJP for “Kongu naadu” slogan, TNCC president KS Alagiri said the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept the divisive politics of the BJP.
Chennai: First among the parties to slam the BJP for “Kongu naadu” slogan, TNCC president KS Alagiri said the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept the divisive politics of the BJP. Alagiri told reporters on Sunday, “A state named Kongu Nadu would not take shape. It is an imagination. Will it stop with Kongu Nadu? Many more nadus (territories) would take shape. TN people would not accept divisive politics of BJP.”
Conversations