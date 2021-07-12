Nobody can divide our state, says Kanimozhi

In spite of speculations that TN will be divided with the political influence of BJP-led Centre and the alleged plans to form Kongu Nadu, Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP, said nobody could divide the state and therefore people need not be concerned about it.

