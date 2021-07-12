HR and CE Minister reviews 49 edu institutions of dept to upgrade infra

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters at Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district after holding discussions with District Collector Arun Thamburaj, he said 48,000 students were studying in the 5 colleges and 44 schools owned by the HR and CE dept.





Most of the students studying in these institutions belong to economically poor families and the CM has directed a detailed review of the facilities available in them, he said. “Requirements are being gathered and we will submit a detailed report to the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that the government was keen on giving a face lift to all institutions.





The Minister also visited the famous Rajagopalaswamy temple at Ananthamangalam near Porayar and inspected the idols of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana which were recovered from London last year