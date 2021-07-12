Report on quota for govt students in technical courses in 2 weeks

Chennai :

The previous AIADMK government had provided 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation on a priority basis for NEET-qualified students from government schools in the MBBS admissions in the state after it was recommended by a commission headed by retired High Court Judge P Kalaiyarasan.





Similarly, the new DMK government too formed a panel led by retired and former Delhi High Court Judge D Murugesan to improve the representation of government school students in professional courses such as engineering, polytechnic, law, agriculture, veterinary and fisheries among others.





The government decision to constitute a committee came against the backdrop of reports that in the technical agriculture, veterinary, fisheries and in law admissions for the last few years, lesser number of government school students are getting admissions to state quota seats in universities, reputed self-financing colleges and state-run colleges.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity said, “the expert committee had already conducted three review meetings to come out with a reservation formula.”Claiming that the panel, also comprising experts from various government departments and universities as members, is in the process of compiling the data, the official said, “the re-port is expected to be submitted to the state within two weeks.





”“As the admissions to the professional courses were expected to start after July 31 as per the government or-der,” he said adding “the government is very keen to introduce the horizontal reservation for the students to join professional courses (other than medicine) as soon as possible.”