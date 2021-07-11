Ex-AIADMK minister Venkatachalam joins DMK

Chennai :

Former AIADMK minister ‘Thoppu’ N D Venkatachalam on Sunday joined the DMK and vowed to make his native Erode district an iron fort of the ruling party and fulfil chief minister M K Stalin’s desire of securing a complete victory there.





Venkatachalam, who held the environment portfolio in the ministry led by former AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, was expelled from the party for contesting as a rebel candidate after being denied ticket for the April 6 Assembly polls.





Swearing his loyalty to the DMK at a function chaired by Stalin at Anna Arivalayam Sunday morning, Venkatachalam, who brought over 1,000 cadres from different parties with him, said, “We did not come looking for nithi (funds), but Udhayanidhi.”





Stating that they were attracted by the good governance and transparent administration led by the CM, Venkatachalam said, “Though the DMK has emerged as a major force in Tamil Nadu, the CM had a yearning that he could not achieve a complete victory in Erode. We will be a small squirrel (force) in fulfilling your yearning.”





He also lauded the ‘different’ political approach of Stalin and said that some sporadic vengeful action would be witnessed in any party government, but chief minister Stalin was taking suggestions even from opposition parties. “We have vowed to make Erode district an iron fort of the DMK. People of Erode believe that the chief minister could fully implement the Avinashi-Athikadavu drinking water scheme and fulfil the irrigation and drinking water needs of Erode people.”





AIADMK has become a casteist party; Former AIADMK MP Sundaram





Former AIADMK MP P R Sundaram from Namakkal said the AIADMK has transformed into a casteist party. Speaking to media persons after joining the DMK, Sundaram said that Edappadi Palaniswami has emerged as a dictator, while Thangamani and Velumani are calling the shots in the AIADMK, which has become a casteist party he could not continue in. Describing AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam as a “rubber stamp” in the party, Sundaram said that Panneerselvam was not in a position to do anything and he was merely content with being deputy chief minister and securing a (union) ministerial berth for his son.