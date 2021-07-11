CM Stalin calls on Vijayakant

Chennai :

"It was a courtesy call and politics was not discussed. The Chief Minister inquired about the health conditions of Vijayakant with his family members. During the meeting, Vijayakant handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh for Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) directly to the Chief Minister", said DMDK sources, close to Vijayakant.





This was the first visit of Stalin to Vijayakant's house after coming to power. Earlier, Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin met Vijayakant at his house immediately after the election results and inquired about his health conditions.