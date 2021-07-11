Allow B.Pharm graduates to apply for pharmacist posts in govt hospitals - PMK

Chennai :

"There are more than 5,000 pharmacist posts in Tamil Nadu but for the posts people who have completed Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) are only eligible. When compared to people who have completed D.pharm, B.Pharm graduates have more knowledge on medicines but the state government does not allow B.Pharm graduates to apply for the post of pharmacists in government colleges", said Anbumani, in a statement.





State government, recently, issued an advertisement to recruit 4,624 pharmacists across the state, on contract basis, and in the advertisement it has been mentioned that people who have completed D.Pharm are only eligible to apply. The reason for not including B.Pharm graduates for the post of pharmacists is not agreeable as the government says that B.Pharm graduates have more opportunities in government and private sector when compared to people who have completed D.Pharm.





However, the truth is that B.Pharm graduates are eligible only for the post of drug inspectors and there are only 140 posts in the state. To increase the job opportunities for B.Pharm graduates, the state should also include them in the eligible list for pharmacists, urged Anbumani.



