STC buses’ tenure extended over better roads, improved technology

Chennai :

For over three decades, express buses of the State Express Transport Corporation were replaced at the end of three years or completion of seven lakh kilometres (whichever was earlier) while the buses of other Transport Corporation would be replaced at the end of six years or on completion of seven lakh km.





A committee constituted to revisit the norms of condemnation of old buses recommended that SETC buses could be replaced at the end of 7 years or completion of 12 lakh km, whichever was earlier, according to a GO from the State Transport Department. In case of other Transport Corporations, buses would be off the roads at the end of 9 years or 12 lakh km.





According to the policy note 2020-21 of the Transport Department, the average age of the transport corporation buses is 6.1 years. The corporation has a fleet strength of 20,944 buses.





As per the GO, the committee decided to increase the maximum age limit of the corporation’s buses, considering various factors including road quality, vehicle technologies, the life span of bus bodies, new condemnation policies of the Union government, and policies followed by the neighbouring states. Besides, the committee also considered the introduction of electric vehicles and analysing the cost benefits over life expectation, cost of maintenance and cost of capital. All the eight Transport Corporations were instructed to ensure that infra body repair works are carried out on completion of half of the specified life period.





An official of the Transport Corporation said that all new bus bodies were built complying with the AIS 052 standards to ensure safety of passengers and the crew. “Improved road quality and good maintenance of the buses would help increase the age limit of the condemnation of the buses,” the official added.