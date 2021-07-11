Vellore jail superintendent helps prisoner’s son continue education

Vellore :

Recently a convicted prisoner approached the Vellore jail superintendant Rukmini Priyardarshini with a strange request. Used to get requests for parole or provision of some extra amenities in the prison, the Rukmini was taken aback when the prisoner sought her help to ensure that his son who was studying in a private deemed university near Chennai continue his studies.





The boy who was doing his second year dropped out due to inability to pay the fees. Rukmini immediately wrote to the university, explaining the situation and asking them to help out the student.





Recently the university dean communicated to the jail superintendant that as the request was found to be bona fide, the university waived the fees for both the second and third years which amounted to Rs.180 lakh. The prisoner thanked Rukmini profusely when the news of the fee waiver was communicated to him.