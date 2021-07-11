Heavy rains and wind wreak havoc in Kumari

Kanniyakumari :

Strong winds knocked down trees and power lines, causing power outages at several locations, sources said. Fifteen power poles were damaged after strong winds uprooted trees such as coconut, palm, rubber, teak and mango, which fell on power lines that were severed at twenty locations.





Besides, the rain also caused damages to insulators at eight locations. However, the Tangedco personnel worked till morning to restore about 99 percent of power supply after clearing uprooted trees at 29 locations and branches at 36 locations.





Except for two poles until 5 pm, the rest of the damaged poles have been replaced with new ones. The rains caused much havoc in parts of Kuzhithurai, Vilavancode, Killiyur, Eraviputhoorkadai and Karungal. Much to agony, a 71-year old man identified as S Velaiya of Balasubramaniyapuram, Kanniyakumari was electrocuted when he came in contact with severed power line down the road at Swaminathapuram.





It occurred at around 5.30 am, on Saturday while the ill-fated elderly man was walking down to a tea shop.





Based on a complaint by Shanmugasundaram, his son, Kanyakumari police have filed a case under Section 174 of Cr.PC. (electric shock), sources said.





The catchments of rainwater gave rise to water level in dams in the district and Tamirabarani river in Kuzhithurai is in spate as nearly 4,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Pechiparai (48 ft), one of the major dams, with its level at 45.37 ft, which had an inflow of 1,645 cusecs until 3 pm. The level in Perunchani dam (77 ft) stood at 72.71 ft with an inflow of 944 cusecs and no discharge.





Kalial recorded a maximum rainfall of 110 mm and next to it, was Kuzhithurai with 104 mm, Perunchani 86.6 mm, Puthen dam 84.2 mm, Mylaudy 80 mm, Kannimar 74.2 mm, Chittar-I 72.6 mm and Surulacode 65.4 mm, sources said.