Rains bring veg prices down by 15 pc at Koyambedu market

“Though the vegetable supply remains stable, only less than 50 per cent of the customers visited the market due to rainfall in the wee hours the past three days. We expected that once the season for the second crop starts the prices would be stable, but now the prices have reduced by 10–15 per cent,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





The price of peas alone reached Rs 100 due to a shortage of supply, whereas the other vegetable prices reduced by 10-15 per cent.





Currently, beans are sold for Rs 30–40 per kg, broad beans for Rs 20-30 per kg, brinjal Rs 10–20 per kg, carrot Rs 40–50 per kg, beetroot Rs 20 per kg, onions and potatoes Rs 20 per kg, tomatoes Rs 15 per kg, and cabbage Rs 10 per kg.





Meanwhile, the prices of fruits increased by 20 per cent after a month. Now, pomegranate is sold for Rs 100 per kg, pineapple Rs 85 per kg, orange Rs 80 per kg, grapes Rs 50 per kg, and sweet lime Rs 70 per kg.