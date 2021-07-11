Daily COVID casesdrop below 3,000

Chennai :

The positivity rate in the State further dropped to 2 per cent, while the highest positivity rate is in The Nilgiris, which also reported a decline in the TPR from 4.8 per cent on Friday to 4.3 per cent on Saturday, followed by 4.2 per cent in Sivaganga.





The cases continued to decline in all the districts including Coimbatore and Erode that reported 338 cases and 215 cases respectively. All the other districts reported less than 200 cases on Saturday.





A total of 32,767 active cases are present in Tamil Nadu currently, with the highest of 4,108 cases in Coimbatore and 2,997 cases in Erode. As many as 49 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, including nine deaths with no comorbidities.





The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State stands at 33,371.