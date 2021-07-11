TN to get 11 lakh vaccine doses in coming days

Chennai :

After meeting senior health officials in Delhi on Friday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had earlier said that the Centre has assured to provide 15.85 lakh COVID-19 vaccines before July 12.





Health Minister said a total of 1,61,31,159 doses of vaccines have been received in the State, of which 1.59 crore have been administered. “We are ensuring zero wastage of vaccines and the extra wastage is also being preserved for later use.





A total of about 10 lakh vaccines have been received in the State on Friday and the next consignment of about 11 lakhs will come in the next few days,” he said.





The Health Minister also conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Primary Health Centre, Sithayankottai in Dindigul on Saturday.





A separate COVID-19 Care Centre for children was also launched in Dindigul that is equipped with 30 ventilator beds, 70 oxygen beds and incubators. He said the State health department has taken action against 40 hospitals for denying insurance coverage for COVID-19 treatment under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme