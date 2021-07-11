Sun, Jul 11, 2021

TN to get 11 lakh vaccine doses in coming days

Published: Jul 11,202112:55 AM

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said the State will receive about 11 lakh doses of vaccines in the next few days.

Chennai:
After  meeting  senior  health  officials in Delhi on Friday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had earlier said that the Centre has assured to provide 15.85 lakh COVID-19  vaccines before  July 12.

Health Minister said a total of   1,61,31,159  doses  of  vaccines  have  been  received in the State, of which 1.59 crore have been administered. “We are ensuring zero wastage of vaccines and the extra  wastage  is  also  being  preserved  for  later  use.

A total of about 10 lakh vaccines have been received in the State on Friday and the next consignment of about 11 lakhs will come in the next few days,” he said.

The Health Minister also conducted a surprise  inspection  at  the  Government Primary Health Centre, Sithayankottai in Dindigul on Saturday.

A separate COVID-19 Care  Centre  for  children  was  also launched in Dindigul that is equipped  with  30  ventilator  beds,  70 oxygen beds and incubators. He said the  State  health  department  has  taken  action  against  40  hospitals  for  denying  insurance coverage for COVID-19 treatment  under  Chief  Minister’s  Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

