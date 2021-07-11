TN Governor calls on President, PM, discuss State issues

Chennai :

Purohit, on a brief visit to New Delhi, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi too and discussed developmental issues concerning the State, a press release from Raj Bhavan said.





The Governor greeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who turned 70 today.





Later, Purohit called on Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and sought more vaccines for the State. The Minister has agreed to the request, the release said. Former BJP State president L Murugan, who was elevated as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, called on Purohit at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi. Purohit felicitated and hosted a dinner for the Minister, the release said.