Fuel price hike jacks up tractor hire charges

The continuous hike in diesel prices has hit farming operations in Ranipet district, according to farmers.

Vellore : “The hike has resulted in tractor hire charges being raised to Rs 1,200 per hour from the earlier Rs 900. As a field of one acre needs to be covered at least 8 times before planting it costs the farmer Rs 9,600 against the earlier Rs 7,200” said R Subash, state youth wing president of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam. “This is not the only hike which affects farmers. When they have to ferry fertilizer and other farm input loads to their farms, they now have to pay more for transport,” he added. The hike has also resulted in wholesalers quoting reduced prices for produce offered by farmers on the ground that they have to bear various other fuel costs.