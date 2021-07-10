Two of three-member gang held for extorting money from trader

Two persons of a three-member gang had been arrested in Tirupur for kidnapping a trader to extort money.

Coimbatore : During a vehicle check at Koolipalayam four road junction on Friday, the Uthukuli police intercepted a car and inquired two persons, who appeared suspicious. Inquiries revealed that the duo identified as Saddam Hussain, 30, Hyder Ali, 52, were wanted in connection with kidnap of a trader a few days ago. Police said Thangaraj, 41, from Pazhavanjipalayam was going to supply tobacco products to shops in a bike, when the trio intercepted him in a car near Uthukuli. They threatened him with a knife demanding money. When Thangaraj raised an alarm, the trio forced him into a car and assaulted him before snatching away Rs 15,000. They then dropped him a little distance away. Based on a complaint, the Uthukuli police registered a case.