Bias in transport staff treatment:LPF pays back OPS

Chennai :

LPF general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP M Shanmugham, in a statement, alleged that the AIADMK government had ordered that only members of the ATS should be given promotion, diesel and collection incentives and even appreciation certificates during the Independence Day and Republic Day. “Posting in the bus routes, weekly off, sanctioning of leave, to avail EPF loans and cooperative loans and transfers would be done only after paying bribes during the AIADMK rule,” he said, alleging that when in power, Panneerselvam did not take steps to correct the irregularities done by his party men.





“The DMK government have brought an end to the bribery culture to ensure that workers get their due. Panneerselvam was making such an allegation to bring disrepute to the DMK,” he alleged.





Shanmugham also noted that when the AIADMK came to power in 2011, members of ATS threw away the photos of the then chief minister M Karunanidhi and indulged in arson at LPF office in Kumbakonam.