Civic, Assembly polls discussed at AIADMK meet, Sasi issue relegated

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and his deputy Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired the party district secretaries meeting at the party headquarters here on Friday.





Most of the district secretaries, who attended the meeting expressed their loyalty to the dual leadership of OPS and EPS. Though the Sasikala factor and the expulsion of those loyal to her was discussed in the meeting, the main agenda was related to the party’s defeat in the recent Assembly elections and the strategies for upcoming civic polls.





Leaders OPS and EPS advised the functionaries to intensify the campaign against archrival DMK and also start working for the upcoming civic polls likely to be held by October.





The AIADMK after the Assembly defeat has started doing the electoral post mortem and this is a good news for the workers and also help the AIADMK to address the short comings, opined political commentator Tharasu Shyaam.





Legal notice





Meanwhile, Thoothukudi Amma Peravai joint secretary Roopan K Velavan, who was expelled for speaking to Sasikala has sent a legal notice to OPS and EPS seeking clarification why he was expelled.





The Opposition AIADMK also passed resolutions insisting the DMK to implement its poll promises, on riparian rights of Cauvery and to cut fuel prices.