New CMPRF site to ease process, donors can use net banking, cards

In an effort to ease the process of donation, the state has introduced a new website for Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF), which was launched on Friday by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan and IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj.

Chennai : “The new website https://cmprf.tn.gov.in will provide easy access for donors and individuals who want to contribute via internet banking, domestic debit and credit cards, UPI interface and so on. Companies can contribute from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority through the designated website. The website is transparent and donations received through it will be hosted on the website on a day-to-day basis,” said Thiyagarajan, after launching the website. He also said that the previous website containing the details of CMPRF which was developed and maintained by National Informatics Centre (NIC) did not have the latest details and did not have links for payments.