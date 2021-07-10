Railway police seize 144 kg silver, Rs 32 lakh cash from Salem-based gang

Based on a tip-off that silver and cash were being smuggled to Coimbatore, Railway police seized 144 kilograms of silver and Rs 32 lakh cash from four Salem-based youth in the early hours of Friday.
Vellore: A special team went to Rainigunta station and boarded Vajayawada-Kollam Express which would pass through Katpadi and Coimbatore before reaching Kerala. Their search of passengers resulted in the detection of 144 kg of silver ingots and Rs 32 lakh cash without documents. The consignment was in charge of four Salem youth who were identified as Satish, Suresh, Prakash and Nityanandam who were unable to explain the source of silver and cash. Officials confiscated the cash and silver and detained all four.
Conversations