Shortage of 108 ambulance hits services in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

Sources said the services of five ambulances, operated from Perumanallur, Chinnakarai, Avinashi and Kangeyam, were suspended after the vehicles were deemed unfit. They were on the roads for more than six years and had covered over three lakh kilometres.





These old ambulances were taken to Chennai, but their replacements are yet to come. A cross-section of the ambulance drivers claimed that the demand for vehicles has gone up following the relaxation of lockdown norms and the opening up of Tasmac shops, which resulted in more road mishaps.





“The five ambulances, which were sent to Chennai, would each attend at least 10 emergencies every day. Particularly, there used to be more calls due to frequent accidents on Coimbatore-Salem NH under Perumanallur and Avinashi limits. Hence, ambulance facilities should be arranged in these areas,” said a driver.