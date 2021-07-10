BHEL Tiruchy bags order for nuclear steam generators at Rs 1.4K crore

Thiruchirapalli :

According to an official statement from Tiruchy BHEL, the order with a total value of Rs 1,405 crore, has been won under NPCIL’s Fleet Mode procurement programme and mandates supply of 12 steam generators for India’s highest-rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations in the country. These steam generators would be manufactured at the Tiruchy plant.





Significantly, this is the second major supply order secured by BHEL through competitive bidding for the Fleet Mode implementation programme of 10x700 MWe Nuclear projects by NPCIL. The first equipment order secured by BHEL under this programme, for the supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies, is currently under execution.





BHEL holds the distinction of being the sole Indian company to be associated with all the three stages of the Indigenous Nuclear Power Programme of the country and has emerged as the leading partner for NPCIL over four decades now. Notably, nearly 75 percent of PHWR based Nuclear Power Plants in India are equipped with BHEL-supplied Turbine and Generator sets (the balance being imported sets).