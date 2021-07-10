Rs 83K to Rs 2.1 cr: DVAC probes Town Planning officer’s growth in 5 years

Chennai :

The accused are P Yogaraja and his wife Sasikala. According to a DVAC FIR, Yogaraja intentionally enriched himself illicitly in his name and the name of his wife during the period of his public service in various places. Most of the acquisitive activities of the accused officer and his wife took place between August 2014 and September 2019 and hence it was chosen as a tentative check period to assess his illicit asset by DVAC.





Within five years, he took the value of the assets from Rs 83,000 to Rs 2.1 crore through his illegal activities and of the total assets, the DVAC found that Rs 1.84 crore worth assets were disproportionate to his known source of income. The illicit assets were 193 per cent than his proportionate official income. Both the accused officer and his wife are now facing a DVAC probe registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.