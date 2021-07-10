Nilgiris record highest TPR

Chennai :

The Nilgiris records the highest positivity rate in the State at 4.9 per cent, followed by 4 per cent in Ariyalur. The positivity rate in the State stands at 2.1 per cent. A total of 1,50,494 people were tested for COVID in the past 24 hours.





The decline in the number of new cases continued in the districts, as 349 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 230 in Erode, 191 in Salem and 180 in Chennai.





Currently, there are 33,224 active cases in the State, with the highest of 4,121 in Coimbatore and 3,242 in Erode.





As many as 69 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, with Tiruppur recording the highest of eight, followed by six in Salem and one in Chennai. The total number of deaths in TN stands at 33,322.