Govt to take a callin two weeks on conducting TET

Chennai :

The test, which is eagerly anticipated by lakhs of teaching aspirants in the State, could not be conducted last year due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. It is mandatory to clear the test to be eligible for appointment as teachers.





The authorities were consulting the health experts on conducting TET and a notification would be issued based on their recommendation, said a senior official from the School Education Department.





“The decision on whether to conduct TET or not would be taken in a week or two,” the official said. The test for teaching aspirants was last conducted in 2019.





“As TET was cancelled last year, more than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to apply if the exam is conducted this year. If the government decides to conduct it this year, the notification would be issued three months prior to the examination so that the aspirants have enough time to apply and prepare,” said the official.





As per the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had made TET mandatory to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in classes 1 to 8.





The official said from 2011-12 to 2019-20, Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) recruited 46,116 persons to various teaching posts, including government schools.





“In 2019-20 alone, the government had appointed 3,048 teachers through TNTRB,” he added. To be eligible for appointment as secondary grade teachers, who teach classes 1 to 5, aspirants have to pass TET Paper-I.





Likewise, graduate teachers, who handle classes 5 to 8, would have to complete TET Paper-II.Paper-I of the test has child development pedagogy, language, mathematics and environmental studies.





Paper-II has child development pedagogy, language and English. After that, candidates may choose either mathematics and science or only social science. Both Paper I and II carry total marks of 150.